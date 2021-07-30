Embrace the Smart Home Revolution with This Gorgeous Smart Lamp

Gadgeteers always want to stay on the cutting edge. Unfortunately, the cutting edge seems to always be changing and becoming harder to stay on top of. One thing that won't be going anywhere, however, is smart home technology.

We've come a long way since the Disney Channel Original Movie Smart House, and while the film missed on homes automatically cooking breakfast for people, one thing it did nail was lighting. People want to have control over their lighting. Lighting has a direct impact on your productivity and mood and can make a significant difference in your day-to-day life. Especially when you can completely control your lighting with an app, like you can with the Govee Lyra floor lamp.

What is Govee?

Govee strives to create high-quality LED lighting and smart home devices that simplify and beautify your life. Since November 2017, Govee has been working to make life smarter through unparalleled R&D and customer-focused development. In this time, Govee has become a leader in the strip light and LED industry, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in smart devices and helping to reinvent traditional lifestyles.

What is the Govee Lyra?

One of Govee's flagship products, the Govee Lyra smart lamp goes above and beyond standard floor lamps. Lyra is a smart lamp that can range between warm and cool lighting, making it perfect for ambient lighting. Use it facing the wall to get the ambient light reflected off the wall, or place it by your favorite nook to use as a reading light.

The Govee Lyra smart lamp's RGBIC technology features multiple IC chips, allowing the lamp to display different colors at the same time. The adjustable WW lighting supports a 2200K-6500L color temperature range and 1500lm brightness. You can get creative with the Govee Home app, finger-sketching your own custom color effects or select one of more than 25 preset lighting effects with a tap to achieve the perfect vibe. It also has a built-in microphone so you can set one of six music modes to see how the light bounces, flows, and dances to your favorite music. It's the perfect party smart lamp, providing you extensive control and customization.

Don't have your phone on you? Thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant, you can make adjustments with your voice.

Regular floor lamps deliver a homogenized, boring experience, and can even cause interference with other devices if they use IR remotes. Lyra, on the other hand, uses an RF remote and provides innovative RGBIC lighting at an affordable price.

The smart home revolution is here to stay and Govee is working to keep you on the cutting edge. Make your home smarter, brighter, and happier with the Govee Lyra smart lamp, one of the most affordable and accessible smart home devices on the market. Whether you're looking for ambient light, a reading light, a party light, or something else entirely, Govee has you covered. Check out the Govee Lyra smart lamp today and get it for its lowest price on Amazon at just $149.99.