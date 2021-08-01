Save 52% off the cost of a one year sub to the NeuroNation brain training app

Have trouble staying focused all day long? Don’t be too hard on yourself — it’s a pretty common problem. But, just because it’s common, doesn’t mean you have to just live with it. That’s why millions of people all over the world use NeuroNation to keep their minds sharp. And right now is the perfect time to get it since we’ve discounted the cost of a one-year subscription by over half.

NeuroNation is a popular and critically acclaimed brain training app that helps improve memory, reaction time, and concentration. And it works well because it tailors itself to fit your needs. Once you open the app for the first time, it actually assesses your strengths and weaknesses, then it uses those scores as a baseline for your future brain training. Best of all, it’s not time-consuming in the least. All you need is just 15 minutes a day to fully take advantage of all it has to offer.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/0oHxhhDCDUM

There are, of course, other brain training apps out there, but few are as celebrated at NeuroNation. Forbes Magazine, for example, listed it in its top three and it's received high user ratings of 4.6 out of 5 on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play. When you consider that you can subscribe for one year for just $39.99, then this is an offer you can’t really afford to pass up.

