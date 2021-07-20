Save 35% on Amazon's fantastic Kindle Paperwhite

There’s less than two weeks left in July, but with August coming up there’s still plenty of time to get in all that summer reading by the pool. With today’s deal you won’t even have to worry about your e-reader taking a dip in the water. Amazon is selling the Kindle Paperwhite for $85, down from $130.

This version of the Paperwhite has 8GB of onboard storage—good for “thousands” of ebooks—and is the ad-supported version, meaning it shows ads on the lock screen. Amazon has also bundled three months of Kindle Unlimited for free with this e-reader. Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s ebook subscription service that lets you read a wide variety of titles for free.

The Paperwhite itself features a six-inch display with an eye-friendly 300 pixels per inch, as well as 5 LEDs to light up the display for reading in the dark or low light. The paperwhite is also waterproof with an IPX8 rating, which means it can take immersion in up to about six and a half feet of fresh water for up to an hour, or just under a foot of saltwater for up to 30 minutes.

The Paperwhite comes in black, plum, sage, and twilight blue. Spending just $85 on the best Kindle around is a deal you don’t want to miss.

[Today’s deal: 8GB Kindle Paperwhite for $85 on Amazon.]