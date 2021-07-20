PCWorld's July Digital Magazine: Intel's new Tiger Lake H laptop chips take the fight to AMD

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the July issue

This month, we have the 11th-gen 'Tiger Lake H' performance deep-dive: Intel gets back in the game. Plus, Meet AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution: Radeon's DLSS rival even makes GeForce GPUs faster.

Other highlights include:

News : The biggest PC news from Computex 2021, Android 12 and other news from Google I/O, RIP Internet Explorer



: The biggest PC news from Computex 2021, Android 12 and other news from Google I/O, RIP Internet Explorer Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 1 review: A value tablet for business

A value tablet for business Acer Predator Triton 300 SE review: Affordable GeForce RTX performance in a slim package

Affordable GeForce RTX performance in a slim package Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review: A beautiful thin-and-light PC

A beautiful thin-and-light PC Command Prompt: 6 Command Prompt commands you should still be using

6 Command Prompt commands you should still be using Here's How: How to play games on a Chromebook, enable HDR in Windows 10, add Linux apps to Windows

Video highlights

Watch: Ready to start turning your house into a smart home? There’s no better place to start than with an inexpensive smart speaker. Our two favorites cost $50 or less. Which one is right for you? Both the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Nest Mini can control smart home devices, play music, tell the weather, read your schedule, and more, all using voice commands.

Read your issues on PC or Mac

You can now read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your PCWorld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. Visit using a Chrome browser and you can download our PCWorld desktop reader for offline (or large-screen) reading.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away.

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!

Have a problem with your subscription or a question to ask? Please send us an email at support@pcworld.zendesk.com.