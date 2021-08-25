Best Buy will sell Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs this Thursday (if you have a ticket)

If you’ve been searching in vain for a graphics card during the crippling GPU shortage, tomorrow might just be your best chance yet at snagging one. Best Buy announced that it will be selling GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card in select stores Thursday morning.

“Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards will have limited quantities available on Thursday, August 26, only in select stores,” the company said in an announcement on Monday. “Blue Shirts at participating stores will start handing out tickets at 7:30 a.m. local time that morning. We’ll hand out one ticket per customer in line. If you get a ticket, you will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase a graphics card inside the store beginning at 8 a.m. local time.”

The promotional page also includes a search function that lets you find local stores that will have the hardware in stock. Maybe consider camping out if want to get in on the action, and note that purchases are limited to one per customer, so your friends will have to camp out with you if they want to score a hot new graphics card.

GPUs have been impossible to find online, and when they do go on sale, they’re for incredibly marked-up prices, with retailers like Newegg requiring you to buy pricey hardware bundles at inflated costs. You might only want a graphics card, but you’re often required to pay for a cheap motherboard or power supply at the same time—and as Gamers Nexus’s investigation into exploding Gigabyte power supplies showed, that bundle cruft isn’t always high quality.

This Best Buy in-store sale skirts those icky bundles, letting you snag only the GPU you’re interested in. That said, while you won’t be battling bots for these in-store RTX sales, you’ll still need to rub elbows with other gamers and perhaps ambitious scalpers—hence our recommendation to claim your spot in line well before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Fingers crossed. If you’re lucky enough to snag a spot, here’s hoping the model you want is available.

Editor’s note: We have updated this post with information about the most recent Best Buy stock drop.