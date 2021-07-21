Melt your eyeballs with this 32-inch ultra-fast 1440p monitor for $249

You can’t afford a new graphics card right now (especially with prices so insane), but you still want to upgrade your gaming experience. Forget about 4K. Most 1080p gaming cards can handle a little 1440p at medium or high graphics settings, and all those extra pixels are an excellent upgrade in itself. Walmart is selling an LG 32-inch 1440p UltraGear gaming monitor for $249Remove non-product link. That’s $100 off the MSRP and a very compelling price for a monitor of this quality.

The LG UltraGear 32GN600-B features 2560-by-1440 resolution, and it has an excellent 165Hz refresh rate for pushing out tons of frames every single second. To get those top refresh rates you’ll need to use DisplayPort however as HDMI tops out at 144Hz.

LG also loaded the monitor with AMD's FreeSync technology so that all those frames won't be plagued screen tearing and stutter—when you use a compatible graphics card, of course. It also has a speedy 1 millisecond response time.

This UltraGear monitor supports HDR10, but we wouldn’t count this as an HDR monitor. Nevertheless, you can expect a bump in color quality and depth compared to non-HDR10 monitors. LG says it also covers 95 percent of the sRGB color spectrum.

LG also made the side and top bezels ultra thin to maximize the immersive quality of your games.

We haven’t evaluated this monitor ourselves, but it’s well reviewed on Walmart and Amazon and the specs are spot on for an excellent gaming experience.

[Today’s deal: LG UltraGear 32GN600-B for $249 at Walmart.com.Remove non-product link]