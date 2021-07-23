Deal

Light up your gaming life with this RGB-equipped 16GB DDR4 RAM kit for just $96

Amazon is selling a 2x8GB Crucial Ballistix 3,600MHz RAM kit with snazzy RGB lighting for $96.

Contributor, PCWorld |

crucialballistixrgb
Crucial

Building a great gaming PC isn’t just about getting the right parts. You also need parts that look awesome through that transparent side—and for that, we recommend a generous dose of RGB lighting. Today, Amazon is selling a 16GB 3,600MHz Crucial Ballistix RAM kit with RGB for $96, down from $110. The kit features two 8GB modules, eye-catching RGB lighting on the top, and white heat spreaders. That's a pretty solid deal given the ongoing global chip shortage.

Crucial’s RAM features eight lighting zones on each stick with 16 RGB LEDs. The lights are compatible with a number of RGB lighting utilities, including Asus Aura, MSI Mystic Light, and more. Crucial says the lightbar is removable, allowing you to add your own custom 3D-printed design if you really want to max out the customization.

To hit the speeds that this RAM is capable of, you need to enable XMP in your motherboard’s BIOS; otherwise, it will sit at stock speeds. If you aren’t familiar with the one-click process for speeding up your RAM, check out our tutorial on how to enable XMP.

[Today’s deal: Crucial Ballistix RGB 2x8GB 3600MHz kit for $96 at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
