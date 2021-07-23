Light up your gaming life with this RGB-equipped 16GB DDR4 RAM kit for just $96

Building a great gaming PC isn’t just about getting the right parts. You also need parts that look awesome through that transparent side—and for that, we recommend a generous dose of RGB lighting. Today, Amazon is selling a 16GB 3,600MHz Crucial Ballistix RAM kit with RGB for $96Remove non-product link, down from $110. The kit features two 8GB modules, eye-catching RGB lighting on the top, and white heat spreaders. That's a pretty solid deal given the ongoing global chip shortage.

Crucial’s RAM features eight lighting zones on each stick with 16 RGB LEDs. The lights are compatible with a number of RGB lighting utilities, including Asus Aura, MSI Mystic Light, and more. Crucial says the lightbar is removable, allowing you to add your own custom 3D-printed design if you really want to max out the customization.

To hit the speeds that this RAM is capable of, you need to enable XMP in your motherboard’s BIOS; otherwise, it will sit at stock speeds. If you aren’t familiar with the one-click process for speeding up your RAM, check out our tutorial on how to enable XMP.

[Today’s deal: Crucial Ballistix RGB 2x8GB 3600MHz kit for $96 at Amazon.Remove non-product link]