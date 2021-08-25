A lifetime subscription to this award winning Zoom alternative is just $35

Video conferencing, as a technology, has grown by leaps and bounds in the past 24 months. And it’s here to stay. But there are alternatives out there to Zoom and Skype, and some of them actually work better — such as the ElevenSight Remote Engagement Platform, where a lifetime subscription to their Starter Plan is affordably priced at just $34.99.

ElevenSight is a web-based conferencing tool. That means, unlike Zoom and Skype, there are no actual software downloads required. You just sign in to meetings directly through your browser on your desktop or mobile device, so everyone across the board can use it with no worries about compatibility.

What really sets ElevenSight apart is the fact that it’s more than just a conferencing tool. It integrates with your marketing and CRM software, providing a direct link between you and your clients. It’s a great way to help drive leads and then convert those leads into sales. And it’s effective at doing just that, which is why it boasts ratings of 5/5 on both Capterra and G2 and was an award winner at TiEcon2021.

