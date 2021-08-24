Produce pro-quality marketing videos for your social channels with FlexClip

There’s no denying the positive impacts that video content can have, particularly for those that market their business via social media. But producing a video that’s as professional as it is engaging is often easier said than done. That’s why we’re offering lifetime subscriptions to FlexClip Basic with savings of an extra 30 percent off during our Semi-Annual Sale.

FlexClip Basic is a web app that makes producing high-quality videos super easy. You just choose from their existing library of over 1,000 professionally made video templates, add your own assets, and edit it to suit your needs. It features templates to suit a variety of uses and social media channels, you can add things like effects and voiceovers, and it works right in the browser so you don’t need a big and expensive gaming rig in order to use it.

Best of all, FlexClip Basic is so inexpensive, practically anyone can afford it. And that’s especially the case this week since you can get a lifetime subscription for only $34.99 when you enter the code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

FlexClip Basic: Lifetime Subscription - $34.99 with code ANNUAL30



