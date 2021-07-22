Save up to $130 on the Apple Watch Series 6

If you’re looking to get fit or to simply stop pulling your phone out of your pocket so much, Amazon is offering some enticing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 right now, with prices varying on size, color, and whether or not you want cellular connectivity. Our favorite deal is the 40mm blue Apple Watch Series 6 with deep navy sport band for $370. That’s a whopping $130 off the MSRP and the all-time low.

In our review, we gave the Apple Watch Series 6 an excellent 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t just Apple’s best smartwatch, it’s the best one you can find anywhere at any price,” we said.

This latest version of the Apple Watch features an Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen readings. We found the sensor was a little too sensitive when doing on-demand readings, but the background readings were very good.

The Series 6 also has a smarter version of Siri, faster response times, and better heart rate tracking. Apple’s also added some native sleep tracking to the mix.

If the blue version doesn’t grab you there are some other sales today, but none are as good as this model. The 40mm GPS and cellular PRODUCT(RED) version is $399, down from the $499 MSRP. If you’re interested in a 44mm watch the PRODUCT(RED) GPS and cellular version is $100 off the MSRP at $429, while the space gray and silver versions are $479.

[Today’s deal: 40mm blue Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and cellular for $370 at Amazon.]