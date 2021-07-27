Blanket your home with Netgear's Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers for $100 off

Goodbye, network dead spots. Beaming ultra-fast Wi-Fi to every inch of your home costs $100 less than usual today. Amazon is selling a two-pack of the Netgear Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 mesh system for $200, down from the usual $300. That’s a killer deal for a mesh system with the latest and greatest version of Wi-Fi onboard.

This system covers up to 4,000 square feet and 40 concurrent users on the network. We haven’t reviewed this system, but we generally like Netgear Orbi gear. In fact, Netgear’s Orbi RBK50 remains our top pick as the best mesh Wi-Fi system.

This iteration of the Orbi line features the same single router and multiple satellites configuration. The router includes three gigabit ethernet LAN ports and one gigabit ethernet WAN port (to connect to your modem). The satellite, meanwhile, has four gigabit ethernet LAN ports.

Netgear says the Wi-Fi’s streaming speed hits a blazing-fast 1.8 gigabits per second, and it supports any Internet service up to 1Gbps. The Orbi system’s default Wi-Fi protocol is 802.11ax, also known as Wi-Fi 6. If you have devices that can’t support that it’s also backwards compatible with 802.11ac and older.

If you need more than 4,000 square feet, this system will support up to 4 satellites for a total of 10,000 square feet of coverage (2,000 square feet per device including the router).

Don’t miss out on this deal if you’re still using the ho-hum router offered by your Internet provider. Upgrading to a mesh network and Wi-Fi 6 could supercharge your home network, and today you can take advantage of a wonderful deal to make it even more worthwhile.

[Today’s deal: Netgear Orbi Pro AX1800 router and satellite bundle for $200 on Amazon.]