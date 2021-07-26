The second-generation Apple Pencil is cheaper than ever

If you’re looking to jot down notes, step-up the precision of your iPad inputs, or draw your heart out, don’t miss today’s deal. Amazon is selling the Apple Pencil (second generation) for $99. That matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen a few times before, falling well below the Pencil’s usual $125 price tag.

We haven’t reviewed the Apple Pencil, but we do recommend it as an item every iPad owner should get, even if you don’t draw. You can use the Apple Pencil to write down notes and doodles in a notes app. If you’re using something like Chrome Remote Desktop or Citrix, the Apple Pencil makes it easier to right-click and carry our other actions you’d usually do with a mouse. Using the Apple Pencil with OneNote is also awesome, as is the ability to mark up a PDF or other document. The Apple Pencil can be very helpful on that big iPad screen even if you don’t have an artistic bone in your body.

The second generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the fourth generation iPad Air, and all versions of the iPad Pro. If you have a compatible device this deal is well worth it.

[Today’s deal: Apple Pencil 2 for $99 on Amazon.com.]