The 256GB M1 MacBook Air is just $850 right now

Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $150 off the MSRP.

Contributor, PCWorld |

macbook air m1 hero01
Jason Cross/IDG

The sale prices keep on getting better for the zippy, ARM-based MacBook Air. Amazon is selling the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $850. That’s nearly $150 off the MSRP, and the all-time low on Amazon. It’s not clear when this deal will end, but snapping it up sooner rather than later would be wise. Amazon says this laptop isn't in stock, but you can still order it and it will ship "soon."

We reviewed the M1 MacBook Air in November, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “Apple’s stunning new M1 chip breathes new life into its most affordable laptop, giving it dramatically better performance and battery life,” we said.

This new MacBook Air features a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, a backlit keyboard, FaceTime camera, and Touch ID. Of course, the big deal is the ARM-based, octo-core M1 processor, which (according to our performance tests) delivers an incredible leap in performance. It’s also rocking the Rosetta 2 compatibility layer for running Intel-based apps to fill in the gaps when an ARM-compatible version isn’t available.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
