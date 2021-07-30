Razer's Viper 8K Wired is on sale today at its best price yet

Save $20 today on a gaming mouse with the fastest polling rate around. Amazon is selling the Razer Viper 8K Wired for $60Remove non-product link, down from the MSRP of $80 and the all-time low. It's not clear when the price will go up, but don't wait too long.

The Razer Viper 8K features a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, which is well above the usual 16,000 DPI for most gaming mice. It has 8 programmable buttons, and Razer says the primary buttons will last for up to 70 million clicks.

The Viper 8K also has Razer's familiar form factor with some slight tweaks. Gaming mice in the Viper lineup don't have a smooth one-piece design on top. Instead, they're a little chunkier, with a clear division between the rear of the mouse and the two primary mouse buttons. The Viper also has the usual Chrome RGB lighting.

The big deal with this mouse, though, is its 8,000Hz polling rate, which (as we said in January when the Viper 8K Wired first came out) is eight times faster than the industry standard.

If you're into e-sports or any game that requires quick reflexes, the Viper will be a welcome addition to your toolbox, and today you can snag it at its lowest price ever.

[Today's deal: Razer Viper 8K Wired for $60 on Amazon.Remove non-product link]