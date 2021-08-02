Protect your family’s passwords for cheap with LastPass’s 25% off sale

Online security breaches are commonplace these days—so strong, unique passwords are a must for protecting yourself. And while a password manager is the best way to keep track of those random jumbles of characters, it doesn’t need to cost you much. Especially right now, as LastPass is offering 25 percent off its paid plansRemove non-product link.

We already recommend LastPass as our top pick for a paid password manager due to its affordability, and with this discount, upgrading from the free version is definitely worth the outlay. New subscribers can snag the Families plan for $36 per year (down from $48). With six seats in the family plan, you’re paying just $6 per person for a robust set of password security features.

Each user gets their own separate account, with the ability to access passwords across multiple devices—and unlimited sync between them. LastPass’ other paid features include password sharing (like say, for Netflix), additional methods of two-factor authentication like YubiKeys and fingerprint readers, emergency access for trusted contacts, up to 1GB of file storage, and monitoring of data breaches and the dark web for any compromised passwords. Given how common data breaches are these days, that last perk is particularly useful.

LastPass’s sale runs from August 2 to August 9, so you don’t have too long to think over this deal. As added incentive, signing up for a paid plan will help more kids learn how to program—for every purchase, $1 will go to CoderDojo, which provides free programming workshops for children ages 7 to 17.

[Today’s deal: Protect your family’s passwords for cheap with LastPass’s 25% off saleRemove non-product link]