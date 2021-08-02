Deal

Protect your family’s passwords for cheap with LastPass’s 25% off sale

This deal makes protecting your online security even more affordable.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

lastpasslogo
LastPass

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Online security breaches are commonplace these days—so strong, unique passwords are a must for protecting yourself. And while a password manager is the best way to keep track of those random jumbles of characters, it doesn’t need to cost you much. Especially right now, as LastPass is offering 25 percent off its paid plans.

We already recommend LastPass as our top pick for a paid password manager due to its affordability, and with this discount, upgrading from the free version is definitely worth the outlay. New subscribers can snag the Families plan for $36 per year (down from $48). With six seats in the family plan, you’re paying just $6 per person for a robust set of password security features.

Each user gets their own separate account, with the ability to access passwords across multiple devices—and unlimited sync between them. LastPass’ other paid features include password sharing (like say, for Netflix), additional methods of two-factor authentication like YubiKeys and fingerprint readers, emergency access for trusted contacts, up to 1GB of file storage, and monitoring of data breaches and the dark web for any compromised passwords. Given how common data breaches are these days, that last perk is particularly useful.

LastPass’s sale runs from August 2 to August 9, so you don’t have too long to think over this deal. As added incentive, signing up for a paid plan will help more kids learn how to program—for every purchase, $1 will go to CoderDojo, which provides free programming workshops for children ages 7 to 17.

[Today’s deal: Protect your family’s passwords for cheap with LastPass’s 25% off sale]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes