Get a keyboard for the living room with the Logitech K400 Plus for just $20

If you’ve got an HTPC, then you need a mouse and keyboard in the living room, but juggling two peripherals on the sofa can be clumsy. Right now, you can get an excellent all-in-one keyboard and touchpad combo that’s perfect for couch-based streaming. Amazon is selling the Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard and touchpad for $20Remove non-product link. This item usually sells closer to $30 and has an MSRP of $40.

The Logitech K400 Plus has all the key features you'll need, including a back button, home button, search, media hot keys, and volume controls, while the 3.5-inch touchpad has left and right click buttons. The upper left corner of the keyboard also has a second left click button if that’s more convenient for you.

The unit connects via a USB dongle and works up to 33 feet away from the source. Logitech says this keyboard works with Windows 7 and up, as well as Android 5.0 and up, and Chrome OS. Logitech promises up to 18 months of battery life.

Measuring 14 inches wide, 5.5 inches deep and one inch high, the K400 Plus is an ideal size, neither too small to make it unusable nor so large that it's unwieldy. This is an excellent companion for anyone rocking a PC in the living room.

[Today’s deal: Logitech K400 Plus for $20 at Amazon.com.Remove non-product link]