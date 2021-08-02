54% off: Don't miss this 12-inch Acer Chromebook for $129, today only

Chromebooks can be fantastic replacements for everyday Windows PCs if your needs don’t include gaming, heavy duty photo editing, or other resource intensive tasks. And if you have a student that needs a solid little laptop for September, Best Buy has the deal for you. The big box retailer is selling a 12-inch Acer Chromebook with 32GB of onboard storage for $129Remove non-product link. Act fast if you want it though, as this deal disappears at midnight tonight. This laptop normally costs $279, so this is a massive discount.

The Acer Chromebook 512 features a 12-inch display with 1366-by-912 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It has an Intel Celeron 4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. Those are basic specs, but it’s all a web-focused Chromebook really needs, even if you want to run Linux desktop apps—not to mention Android apps. And yes, the Acer Chromebook 512 supports both of those as well.

Acer calls this laptop “ruggedized,” which means it can take up to 133 pounds of weight without breaking, and it can survive a drop from up to four feet. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard.

The pint-sized portable PC comes with two USB 3.1 Type-C ports—including support for Display port over USB—and two standard USB 3.1 ports. It also has a microSD slot for expanded local storage, and for connectivity it has 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The aspect ratio is a little odd compared to other laptops, but at $129 it’s hard to beat this deal if you’re on the hunt for an ultra-affordable Chromebook.

[Today’s deal: Acer Chromebook 512 for $129 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]