Save an astounding $70 on the health-centric Fitbit Sense smartwatch

If you want a solid smartwatch that puts even the vaunted Apple Watch to shame in some ways, Amazon has a deal for you today. Well, as you like the white and gold color combo. The online retailer is selling the Fitbit Sense in white/gold for $220. To get the discount you have to click the $70 off coupon code underneath the price on the product page. This is the lowest price yet, and significantly below the usual price of $290.

We reviewed the Fitbit Sense last fall, calling it “undeniably ambitious and capable.” It tracks stress levels, records nightly skin temperatures to predict illness, tracks blood oxygen levels, and tracks heart rhythm irregularities.

It’s an outstanding fitness-focused smart watch, though we weren’t thrilled with its Premium subscription service. This service costs $80 per year that provides guided workouts, guided electrodermal activity (EDA) sessions, a health metrics dashboard, and advanced insights into your exercise, wellness and sleep.

All new Sense owners get six months of Premium free with their purchase, and today’s price discount takes the sting out of an additional $80 after that. Of course, you can also do without the advanced data and just take what the free version gives you.

Despite its Premium shortcomings, we though the Fitbit Sense was a good smartwatch, and today it’s available at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Fitbit Sense for $220 after a $70 coupon on Amazon.]

