This 50-inch 4K HDR TV with Amazon Fire built-in is just $370

Watching TV in 4K is very nice, but watching TV in 4K on a spacious 50-inch screen is outstanding. Right now, Amazon has a very good deal on a Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $370. That's down from a price that usually hovers between $420 to $470, and it's just a tad higher than the all-time low of $360 we saw during a Prime Day Lightning Deal. And c'mon—$370 for a 50-inch 4K smart TV is just a flat-out great price.

This set includes Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. Toshiba doesn't say what the maximum brightness in this TV is, but it's likely not the 1,000 nits we'd expect on a proper HDR TV. Regardless, the TV's picture will get a boost in color quality thanks to the HDR standards.

As this is a smart TV, it's loaded with Amazon's Fire TV software to stream most of your favorite video services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Hulu, and (of course) Amazon Prime Video. Toshiba also added DTS Virtual: X audio for virtual surround sound.

This is a solid looking TV at a very reasonable price. If you're thinking about a new TV for the upcoming NFL season or to have a better Xbox experience, this deal is a good time to take the dive.

[Today's deal: 50-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV for $370 on Amazon.]