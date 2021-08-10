Global companies with remote workers need to get ahead of incoming regulations–here's how

Remote work has become more and more common among businesses around the world. With the continuing globalization of companies and industries, owners need to quickly react, scaling up and hiring in response to global developments.

Even though the internet has accelerated this new, globalized world for business, the usual legal hurdles remain. In fact, because you are dealing with two or more governments, the bureaucratic red tape increases exponentially. Whether you are contracting freelancers in India, paying business partners in Dubai, or invoicing your Vietnamese supplier, globalized business is no easy feat. When it comes to payroll, legal compliance, and onboarding, each country has their own exacting standards. Even with using freelance work and the “gig economy” in your favor, there’s always a lot of difficult paperwork between the hire and bringing them on.

How can you simplify this process?

Remote is a new service that consolidates international HR functions into a single program. With their comprehensive management service, they can work in several countries and make it far easier for you to hire full-time employees or freelancers, pay invoices, onboard staff, and make sure that all your local taxes are paid. Even the most innocuous mistake can cost you time, money, and customers, which is why Remote works to ensure that every box is ticked correctly. Remote does the legwork in streamlining international payroll, so you can get to the hard work of running your business.

If you’re looking to stay ahead of the competition, you’re going to need to streamline your processes where you can. With Remote IP Guard, you intellectual property is safe no matter where you hire around the world. In addition, Remote's industry-leading security standards guarantee the maximum protection for your (and your employees') sensitive data. Because Remote fully owns legal entities in each country where it operates, you never have to deal with third parties or worry about local laws. Remote takes care of everything to keep your business compliant.

Remote also includes flat, transparent pricing that tells you everything upfront. No hidden fees or sudden surcharges. Whatever you are looking for Remote can provide it without the guesswork. If you’re looking to scale in the post-pandemic world economy, Remote can tell you exactly how much onboarding and hiring will cost in the country you are focused on. If you want to adjust payroll, they can lay out exactly what will happen. There’s no confusion or grey area with Remote, just upfront business intelligence. Remote is so confident in their product that they are offering a special for new customers: 50% off global employment solution costs on your first employee for the first 3 months.

Get started with Remote today and get 50% off global employment solution costs on your first employee for the first 3 months. You’ll be amazed at how quickly and efficiently they are able to implement HR changes that let you quickly react to changing circumstances. Operating in different countries will no longer be a headache with Remote, letting you take advantage of global changes that will let your business thrive.