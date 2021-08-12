Get lifetime subscriptions to both SelectTV and VPN Unlimited for under $100

Cable contracts are expensive. But cutting the cord isn’t always easy, especially for those accustomed to watching television in a more traditional way. That’s why we’ve put together The SelectTV and KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Bundle. It offers access to two services that make it easy to stream content, so you’ll be more inclined to ditch your cable.

SelectTV gives subscribers access to over 150 live channels — including local channels in certain markets — that renders the viewing experience almost identical to what you’d experience with cable. Meanwhile, the included subscription to the critically acclaimed VPN Unlimited breaks down geographic barriers, so it’s possible that you could actually have access to more content than you otherwise could. Plus it almost eliminates the risk of being hacked, which is a big plus too.

The combination of both these services should make it easy for virtually anyone to cut the cord. Even older folks who may be resistant to change. When you consider that you can get lifetime subscriptions to both services through this bundle for just $99, then it’s certainly worth giving it a try.

The SelectTV + KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Bundle Bundle - $99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.