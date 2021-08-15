This prosumer 4K drone, at under $100, offers a lot of bang for your buck

Drones are more popular than ever. And not just with hobbyists, either. UAV’s are now regularly employed by industries all over the world from law enforcement to farming to journalism. If you aren’t already using a drone in your work, maybe it’s time to consider getting one — such as the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO, which is on sale right now at 50 percent off the MSRP.

The Alpha Z PRO is easy to fly, offers a 260-300 foot range, and captures crystal clear 4K video and stills, making it an ideal first drone for most business applications. You can use it to capture footage for marketing campaigns, to monitor your property, to check on your crops, or for just having fun.

With two built-in cameras — as well as the optional ability to connect your own DSLR — this drone offers a ton of versatility. Just download the companion app, and you’ll see what your drone sees in real-time so you can set up the perfect shot. And if you’re worried about losing control of the Alpha Z PRO during that process, don’t. It has safety mechanisms built right into it that help to prevent disaster.

Some pro-level drones cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. But why pay all that money when you can get similar specs for way less? If you’re considering buying a UAV for your business, then the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z Pro at just $99.99 may be the best bang for your buck.

Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone - $99.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.