Where to buy AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G APUs

AMD's G-Series APUs went on sale August 5 and didn't sell out immediately.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

amd ryzen
AMD

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G APUs are on sale starting August 5, and good news—they’re not sold out yet. If you’ve been starving for a GPU during the current shortages, they may be worth a look.

As our Ryzen 7 5700G review showed, AMD’s Zen 3-based APUs combine AMD’s awesome Zen 3-CPU cores with Radeon graphics. That’s enough performance to play popular eSports games at 1080p, and even newer games at lower settings and resolutions.

The unfortunate fate recently of anything that can play a game or has a GPU has been to sell out immediately. As of this writing, however, AMD’s APUs remain on sale.

You can, for example, buy Ryzen 5000G APUs on AMD.com without any marked-up scalper pricing. Newegg is selling the Ryzen 7 5700G at list price and throws in a free copy of Warframe, too.

Newegg is already sold out of the more affordable 6-core Ryzen 5 5600G, which may indicate cost-conscious gamers may have targeted the cheaper version because it’s the better deal anyway.

