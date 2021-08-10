Get ready for school with this 24-hour blowout on Acer PC gear

The back to school season is almost upon us, and Amazon wants to help you get ready with a 24-hour sale on Acer PCs and assorted accessoriesRemove non-product link. Today only, you can find deals on Chromebooks, Windows 10 laptops, displays, backpacks, and more, with many items at their all-time low prices. The deals end just before midnight on Tuesday evening Pacific time.

We sifted through all the deals to identify our favorites from the sale.

First up, nothing says back to school like a new high refresh rate gaming monitor. Nothing beats having better visuals while you procrastinate on your homework. The Acer Nitro VG270 1080p gaming display is on sale for $195. That’s $35 to $50 off the usual price, and the all-time low. This display has everything you need for excellent 1080p gaming, including a 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and a 2 millisecond response time.

Next up we have the Acer Chromebook 514 Touch for $320. This Chromebook usually costs around $390, and the sale price is the all-time low. The laptop features a 14-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and an Intel Celeron N3450.

Finally, a version of the Acer Spin 5 Windows 10 convertible laptop for $820, down from $1040, and once again the all-time low. This version of the Acer Spin 5 features a 13.5-inch display with a 2256-by-1054 resolution, an Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. It’s also rocking Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, and a stylus. If you need a new laptop for September this is a fantastic option.

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg. Be sure to check out the full sale for even more discounts on laptops, backpacks, mice, and more.

[Today’s deal: Acer one-day sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]