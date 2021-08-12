WD's speedy NVMe SSD is cheaper than ever and comes with Battlefield 2042

The Battlefield series has been beloved by PC gamers for nearly 20 years now, and today’s deal can help you gear up for Battlefield 2042’s launch this October. Amazon is selling the 1TB WD Black SN750 NVMe drive and a game code for Battlefield 2042 for $150. That’s $30 off the usual price, but if you’d like to spend a little less, the 500GB model with free game code is $100, down from $115.

And get this: Both come with the Battlefield logo emblazoned on the front. If you’re more interested in getting a great deal on a fast SSD than Battlefield itself, fear not—NVMe SSDs can easily be hidden by heatsinks or graphics cards.

We reviewed the SN750 in early 2019, calling it “just about the best combination of price and performance in an SSD.” We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. WD says the drive supports up to an astounding 3,600 Megabytes per second sequential read speed on the 1TB version. Our results were close to that at 3,485 MB/s. We also found the sequential write speed was 2,574 MB/s.

The drive uses 64-layer 3D TLC NAND and it sustained performance on long writes during our tests. It comes with a five-year warranty, and WD says the drives are rated at 200 terabytes written per 250GB of capacity. Our one objection to this drive was that it’s pricier than other entry-level NVMe SSDs, but with a free game and special edition markings that’s not a concern. This is a great drive going for a great price, and hopefully Battlefield 2042 turns out just as stellar.

[Today’s deal: 1TB WD Black SN750 Battlefield 2042 Edition for $150 at Amazon.]