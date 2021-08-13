Save $30 on the second generation Apple Pencil

Steve Jobs famously said that "if you see a stylus, they blew it," but those words were uttered many years before the newest iPads arrived. The Apple Pencil can truly improve your tablet experience and right now, Amazon is selling the second generation Apple Pencil for $99, down from the usual $130. This matches the all-time low price on Amazon that we’ve seen a few times in recent months.

The Apple Pencil is a fantastic stylus for everything from drawing to taking notes to marking up documents and websites. Even if you aren’t a digital artist there are a ton of practical and useful applications for a stylus on an iPad.

The second version of the Apple Pencil looks pretty much the same as the original; however, it has a few additional tricks up its sleeve. It can charge wirelessly on the iPad Pro and clips on magnetically. That magnetic advantage also means you can clip it right on to your tablet without worrying about it.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the fourth generation iPad Air, the third through fifth generations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and all versions of the 11-inch iPad Pro.

If you’ve thought of adding a stylus to your iPad setup, today is an excellent day to pick up the Apple Pencil.

[Today’s deal: Second-generation Apple Pencil for $99 on Amazon.]