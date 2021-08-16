Grab the latest version of Amazon's Fire HD 10 for just $100 today

Not too long ago, Amazon released the latest version of its Fire HD 10 for $150. True to form, however, Amazon has already dropped the price of the brand-new tablet for a limited time. Right now, you can get the 2021 Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage for $100Remove non-product link, a savings of $50. That’s an excellent price for this multi-purpose tablet.

With the Fire HD 10, you can install Android apps such as Netflix and Disney+ for streaming, as well as tons of games and educational apps for the kids. Amazon’s also added built-in screen time limits to keep your little ones from zoning out on the tablet all day.

The Fire HD 10 is packing Alexa, of course, which you can use to stream music or video, open apps, check the weather, and even control compatible smart home devices.

As for the hardware itself, the Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch display with 1920-by-1200 resolution. Strengthened with aluminosilicate glass, the tablet is “1.7 times more durable than the latest iPad,” Amazon promises. The Fire HD 10 is also rocking 3GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Don't forget that the Fire HD 10 comes with an integrated microSD card slot, which means you could double its storage with (for instance) this Samsung 32GB microSD card for just $7.50Remove non-product link.

The Fire HD 10 is an excellent tablet for those who don’t want the expense of an iPad, but still want something capable and easy to use. With a $50 discount, this is an excellent deal.

[Today’s deal: Fire HD 10 (2021 model) for $100 on Amazon.Remove non-product link]