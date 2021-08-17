The Kindle Paperwhite is $80 right now for some late summertime reading

There's only two weeks of summer left for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, but that’s still plenty of time to get some summertime reading done. If you’ve got a hankering for a hammock and a good book, Amazon can help with a deal on the book part. The online retailer is selling the 8GB Kindle PaperwhiteRemove non-product link for $80 or the 32GB versionRemove non-product link for $100. That’s $50 off the usual price for the 8GB model, and an all around excellent price for our favorite Kindle.

The Paperwhite features enough storage for thousands of books, and Amazon is also bundling three months free of Kindle Unlimited, a subscription service that gives you free access to a select library of books. After the three months, Unlimited automatically renews at $10 per month, but you can cancel at any time.

The Paperwhite features a six-inch display with 300 pixels per inch, as well as five LEDs that light up the front of the display for reading in the dark. It also boasts an IPX8 rating, meaning it can withstand up to 60 minutes of fresh water at a depth of roughly a foot, or up to three minutes in a foot of sea water. Long story short, if you drop the Paperwhite in the pool and grab it before it sinks too deep, it should come out unscathed. It’ll also shrug off rain or a lawn sprinkler.

[Today’s deal: 8GB Kindle Paperwhite for $80 at Amazon.Remove non-product link]