Today only, B&H has an LG 32-inch 4K gaming monitor for less than $300

It’s hard to elevate your gaming gear right now given than GPU prices remain badly out of whack. Luckily, there’s another way to boost your PC visuals: by upgrading your display. Today only, B&H Photo Video is selling a 32-inch LG 4K FreeSync monitor for $275Remove non-product link. That’s $125 off the sticker price, and better than most 4K gaming displays in this size range. Act fast, though—the deal expires at midnight ET on Wednesday.

The LG 32UK550-B is a VA panel featuring the aforementioned 3840-by-2160 resolution, and it supports HDR10. That doesn’t really qualify as true high dynamic range, since the monitor's brightness maxes out at 300 nits and not the 1,000 we’d expect. Nevertheless, this feature will improve color range while giving the image some needed pop.

For response time, you’re looking at a solid 4 milliseconds, and while the refresh rate only tops out at 60Hz, keep in mind that most 4K-capable graphics cards struggle with anything much higher than 60 fps on AAA titles.

Overall, this is a good monitor for the price with a solid set of features, and an excellent resolution that will only become more common in the future...just in time to buy a new graphics card!

