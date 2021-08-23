Deal

Today only, snag SK Hynix's speedy new 2TB NVMe SSD at a discount

Amazon has a one-day sale on all three models of the SK Hynix Gold P31 NVMe SSD.

It's no secret we love the SK Hynix Gold P31. It's our favorite NVMe SSD, and recently the company released a 2TB model of this excellent storage drive.

To celebrate the recent release, Amazon is putting on a one-day sale on all three models of the SK Hynix Gold P31 at all-time low prices. The 500GB Gold P31 is $60, down from $75, the 1TB is $108 instead of $135, and the new 2TB model is $224, down from $280. The sale ends just before midnight PT on Monday.

We've previously reviewed the 1TB model, giving 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. We said it "performs like a top-tier drive, but it’s priced just slightly higher than bargain drives." For today, though, our pricing observations don't matter, given the steep discounts.

In our tests, the Gold P31 hit 3,323 megabytes per second sequential write speeds, and 3,511 MB/s sequential reads. That's pretty much what SK Hynix promises, except the write speeds we saw were actually a tad higher.

The Gold P31 performed well during our large file transfer test, coming in about half a minute behind Seagate's FireCuda 520. Still, that result shows that SK Hynix has done a good job of managing the cache to keep this drive performing under heavy load.

If you need a new SSD as your primary storage option on a Windows desktop or laptop, today's SK Hynix sale is not to be missed.

[Today's deal: One-day sale on SK Hynix P31 on Amazon.]

