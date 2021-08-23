Protect your PCs for two years with this killer $10 AVG security deal

Today only, you can protect several PCs in your house for less than the cost of a large pizza. Newegg is selling a two-year subscription of AVG Internet Security 2021 (covering three devices) for $10Remove non-product link when you use the checkout code 93XRU84. The sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time, so hop on this deal now if you're interested—and you should be.

We reviewed AVG Internet Security back in February, giving it 4 out of 5 stars. AVG Internet Security is one step down from its top tier product, AVG Ultimate, lacking extra features such as the PC tune-up features. We said AVG Internet Security “does an excellent job of protecting your PC” and “offers a good range of extra features.” The latest results from AV-Test give AVG Internet Security above average marks for its 0-day malware attacks test, and right on the norm of 100 percent for the widespread and prevalent malware test.

Sufficed to say it’s good. AVG Internet Security also packs key security features such as the firewall and phishing protection, along with webcam protection, monitoring for sensitive files, and a network scan feature to monitor the devices connected to your network.

AVG Internet Security is an excellent suite for its tier, and right now you can get it at a jaw-droppingly low price.

[Today’s deal: AVG Internet Security 2021 for $10 with the code 93XRU84 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]