Deal

Today only, get an excellent deal on Lexar SD cards and internal drives

Looking to boost your device storage? Amazon has a one-day deal on Lexar SD cards and internal drives.

Contributor, PCWorld |

lexarmicrosd
Lexar

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Whether you want to add more storage to your Nintendo Switch or bump up the performance of your PC storage, Amazon has deals for you today. The online retailer is serving up a one-day sale for Lexar memory cards and internal SSDs with price cuts of up to 35 percent. The deals end just before midnight PT on Thursday, so if you're looking to save, better start shopping.

First up, for Nintendo Switch lovers we have the 1TB Lexar Play microSDXC card for $128, down from $160 and the all-time low. This microSD card supports read speeds up to 150 megabytes per second and is compatible with the Switch, not to mention smartphones and tablets. Just make sure your SD card slot can handle this massive amount of storage in a small package, as not all card slots can.

If you want some storage for your PC, the 1TB Lexar NM620 M.2 NVMe drive is $96, down from $120, and another all-time low. (It also wasn't that long ago this drive was selling for a stiff $160.) We haven't tested this drive, but Lexar says it supports read times up to 3,300 megabytes per second. That's good performance for under $100.

Finally, if you need a full-size SD card for capturing 4K in a high-quality video camera, the 128GB Lexar Professional 2000x SD is $116, down from $138. That's a lot of cheddar for a relatively small SD card; however, this model offers more than double the performance of normal SD cards with 300 MB/s reads. 

There are a ton of other deals in Amazon's Lexar sale, including some SATA III 2.5-inch internal hard drives, and a whole lot of storage cards.

[Today's deal: Lexar one-day sale on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes