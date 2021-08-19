Today only, get an excellent deal on Lexar SD cards and internal drives

Whether you want to add more storage to your Nintendo Switch or bump up the performance of your PC storage, Amazon has deals for you today. The online retailer is serving up a one-day sale for Lexar memory cards and internal SSDsRemove non-product link with price cuts of up to 35 percent. The deals end just before midnight PT on Thursday, so if you're looking to save, better start shopping.

First up, for Nintendo Switch lovers we have the 1TB Lexar Play microSDXC card for $128Remove non-product link, down from $160 and the all-time low. This microSD card supports read speeds up to 150 megabytes per second and is compatible with the Switch, not to mention smartphones and tablets. Just make sure your SD card slot can handle this massive amount of storage in a small package, as not all card slots can.

If you want some storage for your PC, the 1TB Lexar NM620 M.2 NVMe drive is $96Remove non-product link, down from $120, and another all-time low. (It also wasn't that long ago this drive was selling for a stiff $160.) We haven't tested this drive, but Lexar says it supports read times up to 3,300 megabytes per second. That's good performance for under $100.

Finally, if you need a full-size SD card for capturing 4K in a high-quality video camera, the 128GB Lexar Professional 2000x SD is $116Remove non-product link, down from $138. That's a lot of cheddar for a relatively small SD card; however, this model offers more than double the performance of normal SD cards with 300 MB/s reads.

There are a ton of other deals in Amazon's Lexar sale, including some SATA III 2.5-inch internal hard drives, and a whole lot of storage cards.

[Today's deal: Lexar one-day sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]