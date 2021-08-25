Save a staggering $95 on Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro

If you're wondering whether your 12.9-inch iPad Pro can replace your laptop, find out for a little over $100. Amazon is selling the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for $104.05. That's easily the all-time low and far better than the usual $199.

The Smart Keyboard Folio fits third through fifth generation 12.9-inch iPads Pro. This cover just slips onto your iPad, and suddenly you've gone from tablet to clamshell in a snap. The folio doesn't need charging and it doesn't have to pair via Bluetooth. Instead, it pulls power from the iPad and connects via the tablet's smart connector.

When you're not interested in using the iPad Pro like a laptop the Folio can function as a cover, keeping your device protected without adding too much bulk.

The Folio features a full-sized keyboard, and some of the editors at Macworld like the amount of key travel it offers while keeping the tap-tap-tapping noises to a minimum.

It doesn't have a trackpad like the Magic Keyboard, which means you'll have to reach for the screen to move things around, or connect a wireless mouse. Still, for just barely over $100 it's a solid companion while on road trips or at the café.

[Today's deal: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for $104.05 at Amazon.]