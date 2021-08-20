The Full Nerd ep. 188: Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake and Arc GPU

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Alaina Yee, Mark Hachman and Adam Patrick Murray discuss Intel's big news on Alder Lake and its Arc GPU.

It's all-Intel this week, but that's to be expected with the company unwrapping its Alder Lake hybrid CPU, which combines a redesigned performance core the company calls its biggest change in a decade, and its efficiency cores. You can read more about Alder Lake in Mark Hachman's story.

The Full Nerd gang also talks about Intel's new Arc GPU, which breaks cover with hardware ray tracing support and AI-based upsampling to compete with Nvidia's DLSS 2.0. For more details, read Gordon Ung's rundown of everything we know about Arc. You can watch it on YouTube, or just click the video play button above. If you're into the audio brevity thing, you can also listen to the podcast below.

