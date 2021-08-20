News Analysis

The Full Nerd ep. 188: Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake and Arc GPU

The Full Nerd crew discusses Intel's big reveal on its next-gen Alder Lake CPU and its first enthusiast gaming GPU

Intel's Alder Lake, Arc GPU, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 188   (01:16:45)
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. In today's episode we cover on Intel's Alder Lake, Arc gaming GPU, and of course we answer your questions live!

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Alaina Yee, Mark Hachman and Adam Patrick Murray discuss Intel's big news on Alder Lake and its Arc GPU.

It's all-Intel this week, but that's to be expected with the company unwrapping its Alder Lake hybrid CPU, which combines a redesigned performance core the company calls its biggest change in a decade, and its efficiency cores. You can read more about Alder Lake in Mark Hachman's story.

The Full Nerd gang also talks about Intel's new Arc GPU, which breaks cover with hardware ray tracing support and AI-based upsampling to compete with Nvidia's DLSS 2.0. For more details, read Gordon Ung's rundown of everything we know about Arc. You can watch it on YouTube, or just click the video play button above. If you're into the audio brevity thing, you can also listen to the podcast below.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Pocket CastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

