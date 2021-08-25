The Full Nerd special edition: Intel's Tom Petersen dives deep into Arc GPUs and XeSS

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by Intel Fellow Tom Petersen to talk about the company's highly anticipated Arc graphics cards for PC gamers.

Although still months away, excitement is building for Intel's entry into the graphics game with its Arc GPUs. Petersen drops hints about why certain design decisions were made by the company in AI, and wades into whether Arc GPUs will support adaptive sync (and the state of adaptive sync monitors in general).

Petersen goes on to discuss the future of multi-GPU setups and designs, and even gets into Deep Fake technology on GPUs. If you're into the audio brevity thing, you can also listen to the podcast below or you can watch it on Youtube here.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd merch!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!