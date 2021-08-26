Wild deal: EVGA's luxurious $130 gaming keyboard is on sale for $50

A mechanical keyboard is a fantastic way to improve your gaming and everyday typing experience. Today, you can snag a high-end mechanical keyboard with some unique enthusiast features for a staggering 62 percent off the MSRP. The EVGA Z15 RGB gaming keyboard is $50 at Newegg, down from $130.

We haven’t reviewed this keyboard ourselves, but other sites have found it to be a solid choice. The EVGA Z15 is a full-sized keyboard with Kailh Speed Silver switches, which are a variant of the MX Cherry Speed switches. They have a short actuation point compared to other switches and a light actuation force. This all means the keyboard is very responsive—perhaps overly so if you’re not used it, though you should get used to it quickly.

Speed switches are usually very good for gaming where multiple taps in quick succession are often required. This may take some getting used to for typing, however, since they are so touchy. Fortunately, EVGA's offering is a rare keyboard that offers hotswappable switches, so if you wind up disliking the Speed Silver feel, you can swap in any other Kalih switches you want.

This keyboard also has per-key RGB lighting, a dedicated scroll wheel, and four dedicated media keys. It also comes with its own magnetic palm rest.

If you’ve been thinking about trying a mechanical keyboard, or need to replace your current one, this is very good looking choice. Between the gaming-focused Speed Silvers, hotswappable switches, and extra features, the Z15 surely blows pretty much every other $50 keyboard you'll find out of the water.

[Today’s deal: Evga Z15 RGB mechanical keyboard for $50 on Newegg.]