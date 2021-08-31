Deal

Snag 128GB of removable storage for nearly half off

Looking for a cheap and easy way to boost your storage? If so, Amazon is selling a 128GB Lexar low-profile USB thumb drive for just $16.19.

Contributor, PCWorld |

lexar 128gb
Lexar

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Sale prices for thumb drives are so frequent that it just doesn’t make sense to pay full price. Today is another case in point, with Amazon selling a 128GB Lexar JumpDrive S47 for $16.19, down—way down—from its usual $30 price tag.

This low-profile thumb drive sidles right up to your laptop’s chassis, making for a seamless connection. Because you can plug it in and leave it there, this Lexar drive is an easy way to add extra storage to a laptop, particularly if you're looking to upgrade a cheap Windows 10 laptop that's saddled with a puny SSD.

Lexar says this thumb drive supports read speeds up to 250 megabytes per second over a USB 3.1 Gen 1 connection. Also included is encryption software that can lock down your documents with 256-bit AES encryption.

Whether you need extra storage for your laptop, a desktop PC, or a portable device, today is an excellent day to pick up a decent-sized thumb drive on the cheap.

[Today’s deal: Lexar JumpDrive S47 for $16.19 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes