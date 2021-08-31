Snag 128GB of removable storage for nearly half off

Sale prices for thumb drives are so frequent that it just doesn’t make sense to pay full price. Today is another case in point, with Amazon selling a 128GB Lexar JumpDrive S47 for $16.19Remove non-product link, down—way down—from its usual $30 price tag.

This low-profile thumb drive sidles right up to your laptop’s chassis, making for a seamless connection. Because you can plug it in and leave it there, this Lexar drive is an easy way to add extra storage to a laptop, particularly if you're looking to upgrade a cheap Windows 10 laptop that's saddled with a puny SSD.

Lexar says this thumb drive supports read speeds up to 250 megabytes per second over a USB 3.1 Gen 1 connection. Also included is encryption software that can lock down your documents with 256-bit AES encryption.

Whether you need extra storage for your laptop, a desktop PC, or a portable device, today is an excellent day to pick up a decent-sized thumb drive on the cheap.

[Today’s deal: Lexar JumpDrive S47 for $16.19 on Amazon.Remove non-product link]