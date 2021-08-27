Deal

Today only, get this 2TB Samsung external SSD for $90 off

B&H Photo is selling the 2TB Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD for $270, but only for today.

samsungt7touch
Samsung

Getting a speedier, roomier, and more secure portable drive just got a lot cheaper, but only for today. B&H Photo is selling the 2TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD for $270. That’s $90 off the MSRP and well below current prices elsewhere. The deal is only available for the silver model and expires Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

We've previously reviewed the T7 Touch, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. It’s also the runner-up as our pick for the best-performing USB drive of 2021. “It’s the fastest portable USB SSD we’ve tested, and incredibly affordable for a secure drive,” we said at the time of our review.

Samsung says the T7 Touch supports read speeds up to 1,050 megabytes per second, which is pretty close to what we found in our tests. We also found sequential write speeds were around 925 megabytes per second.

The T7 Touch connects to PCs via USB 3.2 Gen 2, while the internal connection is handled by NVMe. This external SSD is also rocking a fingerprint scanner for added security and 256-bit AES encryption.

If you need speedy external storage with more security than your average consumer drive, today is the day to pick it up.

[Today’s deal: 2TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD for $270 at B&H Photo.]

