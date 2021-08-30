Pump out the jams for cheap in this one-day sale on Anker headphones

Rock out to the end of summer vacation and the beginning of the school year with a new set of Bluetooth cans on the cheap. Today only, Amazon is selling three different sets of Anker Bluetooth over-the-ear headphonesRemove non-product link for exceptionally low prices, and they're all beloved by thousands of buyers who left Amazon reviews. Don't dally if you're interested though, as the deals end just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time.

First up we have the Soundcore Life Q30 for $60, down from the usual $80. These headphones feature active noise cancelling, and claim of 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. Anker’s outfitted these headphones with custom EQ settings via a smartphone app, It also has “tailored” noise cancellation modes for outdoors, transport (planes, trains, and automobiles), and indoor mode.

Next, the Soundcore Q20 headphones are $45, down from the usual $60 and only a dollar higher than the all-time low. These headphones also pack active noise cancelling and a 40-hour playtime. They come with a carrying case and have 40mm drives that Anker says “produce certified Hi-Res Audio.”

Finally, we have the Anker Life Q35 headphones for $97.49. That's down from $130 and the all-time low. Again, we have a 40 hour playtime and active noise cancelling. It’s also boasting hi-res audio and features Sony’s LDAC codec that can transmit up to 990 kilobytes per second at 32 bit/96 kHz. Anker says this is three times the amount of data a standard Bluetooth connection offers.

Whatever your audio needs, one of these sets is likely to fill your needs for on-the-go listening—and today, you can grab them all for much, much less than usual.

