Watch us unbox MSI's Prestige 14 Evo laptop and benchmark its 5GHz CPU
Intel's 5GHz Core i7-1195G7 isn't the best thing about the newest Prestige 14 Evo laptop.
Today's Best Tech Deals
Picked by PCWorld's Editors
Top Deals On Great Products
Picked by Techconnect's Editors
Intel’s ultra-fast Core i7-1195G7 chip just reared its head in MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo, but that’s not the most exciting feature of the ultra-slim laptop—it’s the USB port.
Really.
Sure, Intel’s 5GHz Core i7-1195G7 is technically faster than the previous 4.8GHz Core i7-1185G7 by about 200MHz, which works out to about 4 percent higher clock speeds than Intel’s previous top-end CPU for ultra-light laptops.
That’s not a lot to hoot about, but the feature that makes the latest MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop about a million times better than the previous version is its USB port.
The previous MSI Prestige 14 inexplicably has a USB A 2.0 port. That’s dirt slow in 2021. Sure, you can and probably should just plug into the two available USB C / Thunderbolt 4 ports on the other side of the laptop, but if you don’t, you’ll get a rude slow surprise when transferring data. (Though to be fair, MSI probably thought you’d only plug a mouse into that port.)
You can see and hear all our opinions of the newest MSI Prestige 14 in the hands-on preview above, complete with a barrage of benchmarks, or by visiting the video directly on PCWorld’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe while you’re there!
Coupon Codes
-
eBay Coupon
Labor Day 2021 eBay coupon code: Get extra 15% off
-
Overstock Coupon
$40 off Overstock promo code for $500+ purchase
-
JCPenney coupon
Labor Day Event: Save up to 90% on end-of-summer markdowns with JCPenney promo code
-
iRobot Coupon
$500 off iRobot Roomba s9+, Braava m6, H1 handheld vacuum bundle
-
Dyson promo code
Dyson Owner Rewards - 20% off your purchase
-
Advance Auto Parts Coupon
15% off brakes with Advance Auto Parts Coupon