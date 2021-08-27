Deal

Grab a mid-range Surface Laptop Go for the same price as the base model

Best Buy is selling the 128GB Surface Laptop Go with 8GB of RAM for $500, a cool $150 savings.

Contributor, PCWorld |

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go primary 1
Mark Hachman / IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Pining for your first Microsoft Surface laptop? Today's your lucky day, because Best Buy is selling the mid-range 128GB Microsoft Laptop Go for just $550. Not only is that $150 off the MSRP,  it's also the asking price of the entry-level Laptop Go, which only has half the storage and RAM. The deal is available in all three colors: Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum.

We reviewed this laptop last year, calling it the “most accessible Surface yet, a very good budget laptop.” Equipped with a 12.4-inch, 1536-by-1024 display, the laptop packs a quad-core, eight-thread Ice Lake i5-1035G1 processor, along with a solid 8GB of RAM but a somewhat cramped 128GB of onboard storage; luckily, you can connect a speedy external storage drive via the USB-C port. You also get a standard USB-A connector, a Surface Connect port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Laptop Go starts life in Windows 10’s S mode, a pared-down version of Windows 10 that only lets you install apps from the Windows Store. The good news is you can easily switch to the standard Home version of Windows 10; just remember that once you perform the one-way upgrade, you can't go back.

[Today’s deal: 128GB Surface Laptop Go for $550 at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes