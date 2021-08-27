Grab a mid-range Surface Laptop Go for the same price as the base model

Pining for your first Microsoft Surface laptop? Today's your lucky day, because Best Buy is selling the mid-range 128GB Microsoft Laptop Go for just $550Remove non-product link. Not only is that $150 off the MSRP, it's also the asking price of the entry-level Laptop Go, which only has half the storage and RAM. The deal is available in all three colors: Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum.

We reviewed this laptop last year, calling it the “most accessible Surface yet, a very good budget laptop.” Equipped with a 12.4-inch, 1536-by-1024 display, the laptop packs a quad-core, eight-thread Ice Lake i5-1035G1 processor, along with a solid 8GB of RAM but a somewhat cramped 128GB of onboard storage; luckily, you can connect a speedy external storage drive via the USB-C port. You also get a standard USB-A connector, a Surface Connect port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Laptop Go starts life in Windows 10’s S mode, a pared-down version of Windows 10 that only lets you install apps from the Windows Store. The good news is you can easily switch to the standard Home version of Windows 10; just remember that once you perform the one-way upgrade, you can't go back.

