Train for a career as a CompTIA certified IT security pro for just $30

Skilled IT security professionals can make upwards of $100K or more per year. But to start a career in this area, you’re first going to need to be certified. And, good news, now you can earn your credentials right from the comfort of home with The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle, offered to readers for a limited time price.

This package features courses, facilitated by iCollege, that prepare students to earn four coveted CompTIA certifications including their Security+, CASP+, CySA+, and PenTest+ credentials. You’ll learn how to test networks and systems for weaknesses, be able to address security concerns and mitigate threats before they turn into problems. No, access to the certification exams is not included, but they can be sourced easily enough directly through CompTIA.

When you consider how much time and money you’d have to invest to get this same training at college, then learning with this package instead makes a lot of sense. And even more so right now since you can enroll for only $30, which works out to a paltry $7.50 per course.

The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle - $30



See Deal



Prices subject to change.