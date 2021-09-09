Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Migrate user data quickly and easily between Windows computers with this app

PCWorld |

sale 301238 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

I usually get a bit of a thrill when I upgrade to a new computer. Know what's less than exhilarating? Trying to migrate all of my user data — including files, apps, and what have you — from my old system to my new one. But recently I came across a tool, PCmover Business, that streamlines the process. And better still, it was on sale for half price, so I got it for a song.

PCmover is a user-data migration tool that saves both time and money. You can use it to transfer all of your user data from an older Windows version, ie Windows 7, to a new one like Windows 10 without any difficulty. It’ll even let you migrate between versions of the same OS (Windows 10, for example), which is going to save you a ton of money in IT labor, which isn’t cheap if you’re paying by the hour. 

And PCmover is the only migration tool that’s actually recommended by Microsoft, Intel, and most major PC manufacturers, so if you are upgrading your Windows-based computers, then this is the only tool you should consider. For a limited time, you can get five licenses to PCmover Business for just $115 — which is way less than you’d pay an IT pro to do the same work, so it's certainly economical.

 
PCmover Business: Non-Expiring Licenses - $115

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes