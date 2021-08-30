Score an ultra-fast 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor for $250

Intel’s annual Gamer Days are here, and you’ll find sales on gamer-friendly gear all over the place—whether officially part of the salestravaganza or not. One nice deal we spotted is LG’s 32-inch UltraGear 1440p high refresh rate display for $250 at WalmartRemove non-product link. That’s $100 lower than the MSRP and about $50 better than the price you’ll find elsewhere for a monitor that checks all the right boxes on the spec sheet.

This monitor rocks an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD’s stutter- and tear-killing FreeSync technology for buttery smooth gaming visuals. The response time is 1ms, and it also offers HDR10 compatibility and 95 percent sRGB color fidelity. As for the HDR part, this monitor doesn’t hit the 1000 nits of brightness we expect to see in a true HDR monitor. Nevertheless, the feature will improve the color quality more than a non-HDR10 supporting display.

If you’re in the mood for multi-monitor gaming, this monitor also has slim bezels on three sides. That means the image will be more seamless without a huge gap between the two displays.

The monitor comes with two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort—you’ll need to use the DisplayPort option to hit the full 165Hz speeds. AMD doesn’t list this monitor on its FreeSync site, but it does list a variant. Based on that information, FreeSync is supported all the way up to 165Hz.

If you’re looking to improve your gaming setup this is a great price for a big, fast 1440p gaming monitor. Don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: A 32-inch LG 1440p high refresh rate gaming monitor for $250 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]