One of our favorite low-cost gaming keyboards is another 50% off

Typing with a mechanical keyboard feels much, much better than working on those mushy domed keys your typical cheapo bundled keyboard uses, and they’re a literal game-changer when you sit down to play games on your PC too. If you haven’t made the switch yet, today is your day, because Amazon is selling the fantastic HyperX Alloy FPS RGB keyboard for $55, half off its MSRP and down from the usual $80 to $100, making one of our favorite budget keyboards even more of a deal than usual.

We gave the HyperX FPS Alloy RGB a stellar four out of five stars in our review. It’s also our runner-up as the best budget gaming keyboard in our guide to the best gaming keyboards of 2021. If you want to use this for regular typing instead of pure gaming, you can just turn off the RGB lighting for a more normal-looking keyboard.

The HyperX FPS Alloy RGB features Kailh Silver Speed switches, which have an actuation of 1.1mm, a travel of 3.5mm, and 40 grams of force. All that technical stuff basically means that the speed switches are very responsive and don’t require much force to have a key press register.

This is a full-size keyboard with RGB backlighting, onboard memory for up to three profiles, and a solid steel frame. It’s a great low-cost mechanical keyboard even at full price, and at half off it’s simply an excellent deal. Don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard for $55 on Amazon.]

