Brighten up your stream with Elgato's key light for the best price yet

Light up your YouTube, Twitch, or even Zoom life with an excellent deal on something every streamer needs. Amazon is selling the Elgato Key Light Air for $110. That’s the all-time low and the best price cut from Amazon on this streaming peripheral. This price has been around for a few days now so it’s not clear how much longer it will last.

The Elgato Key Light Air is an LED light that lets you add stage lighting to your streaming setup. When it comes to video streaming, it’s important to get the basics down—such as a high quality camera and a solid streaming PC—but don’t discount the importance of lighting. Proper lighting can make a massive difference in the quality of your final video image.

The Elgato Key Light Air can pump out up to 1,400 lumens, and the color temperature can be adjusted from 2900K to 7000K. Elgato says the lights can maintain color intensity for hours on end without heating up too much. To do that, the light uses edge-mounted LEDs, as well as multiple reflective layers to pump up the intensity.

It’s a nice light from the same company that makes the must-have Elgato Stream Deck, as well as some of the most popular capture card options on the market. This company knows what you need for killer live streams.

[Today’s deal: Elgato Key Light Air for $110 on Amazon.]