Deal

Save $40 on Apple's sublime 2nd-gen AirPods

Amazon is selling the second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case for $119.

Contributor, PCWorld |

airpods 2nd gen 02
Jason Cross/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Today's the day to cut the headphone cord. Amazon is selling the second generation Apple AirPods with wired charging case for $119, down from a $159 list price. If you’d rather have these AirPods with a wireless charging case, that's available for $150, though that’s also a typical price for Amazon.

We reviewed these AirPods, giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars. “AirPods may not have the best sound quality of all wireless earbuds…but their convenience, ease of use, and fit and finish remain unmatched,” we said.

Apple's second-gen AirPods feature the H1 chip for faster sync speeds as well as hands-free Siri access. The Siri access is really the game changing feature of these newer AirPods. Summoning Siri with the previous generation required a double-tap.

These AirPods also support up to 5 hours on a single charge, and more than 24 with a fully charged case. They lack the active noise cancellation of the pricier AirPods Pro, but if you don’t need that feature these are a nice pair of headphones at a good price.

[Today’s deal: Apple AirPods for $100 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes