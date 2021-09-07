Save $40 on Apple's sublime 2nd-gen AirPods

Today's the day to cut the headphone cord. Amazon is selling the second generation Apple AirPods with wired charging case for $119, down from a $159 list price. If you’d rather have these AirPods with a wireless charging case, that's available for $150, though that’s also a typical price for Amazon.

We reviewed these AirPods, giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars. “AirPods may not have the best sound quality of all wireless earbuds…but their convenience, ease of use, and fit and finish remain unmatched,” we said.

Apple's second-gen AirPods feature the H1 chip for faster sync speeds as well as hands-free Siri access. The Siri access is really the game changing feature of these newer AirPods. Summoning Siri with the previous generation required a double-tap.

These AirPods also support up to 5 hours on a single charge, and more than 24 with a fully charged case. They lack the active noise cancellation of the pricier AirPods Pro, but if you don’t need that feature these are a nice pair of headphones at a good price.

[Today’s deal: Apple AirPods for $100 at Amazon.]