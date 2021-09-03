Cut the cord with Anker's Qi-certified wireless charger for $7.50

If you’ve always wanted to charge your phone wirelessly, but couldn’t stomach how much wireless chargers cost, today you can get one for under $10. Amazon is selling the Anker 10W PowerWave Pad wireless charger for $7.50 when you use the checkout code ANKER015 at checkout.

This is a 10-watt Qi-certified wireless charging pad, though it will step down to 7.5 watts for certain phones that can’t take more power. If your phone can handle 10 watts then it will soak up all the power this charging pad can push out.

Anker doesn’t include a wall adapter with this device so you’ll need to supply that yourself—it needs to be QuickCharge 3.0 compatible with an output of 9 volts or higher. The charger itself can charge through phone cases that are up to 5mm (0.20 inches) thick though it won’t work through cases with magnetic or metal attachments. It’s also rocking a no-slip cover to keep your device on the charger.

Anker also outfitted the charger with a small LED indicator that flashes blue when there’s an obstruction detected, flashes green for an incompatible adapter or cable, or shows solid blue when you're actively charging a device.

If you have a phone that can support wireless Qi charging, you won’t find a better price than this from a known mobile brand.

[Today’s deal: Anker 10W PowerWave Pad for $7.50 with checkout code ANKER015 on Amazon.]