PCWorld is hiring! Apply to join our editorial team today

At PCWorld, we’ve been covering the PC ecosystem literally from the very beginning of PC history. Hardware, software, all of it. The PCWorld name has a storied past, but perhaps even a brighter future—because we’re looking to add new blood to our editorial staff with the additions of a Staff Writer and Associate Editor.

Think you have what it takes to kick-start your career in tech journalism? You can read more about (and apply for) the two jobs here:

For now, I’ll share the broad strokes on what we’re looking for. For starters, while these are entry-level jobs, we’re not looking for interns or people to fetch coffee. No, if hired, you would immediately begin writing daily news, reviewing tech gear, producing how-to articles, and (in the case of the associate editor) editing other staffers’ copy.

Both jobs are incredible opportunities to learn from seasoned tech journalists, enjoy access to all the latest gear, and have fun in a welcoming editorial environment.

But there are some hard requirements. First, you’ll need legit enthusiasm for PC hardware and software. This cannot be faked. Second, you’ll need to actually know about PC hardware and software—to a fair degree for the Associate Editor position, and to a high degree for the Staff Writer gig. Third, you’ll need a strong command of the English language, as both positions require a fair amount of writing, and the Associate Editor will be editing the work of a wide range of voices, from freelancers to senior staff members.

And beyond all that? You’ll need drive, flexibility, and a great spirit of cooperation. PCWorld is a really fun place to work (both in the office and on our Slack channels), and we’re looking for staffers who are excited to join our dynamic team. We have offices in San Francisco, CA, and Needham, MA, but you can also work remotely in many U.S. states.

So spread the word! We’re now accepting applications for Staff Writer and Associate Editor, and if you seriously have what we’re looking for, consider applying today.