Lian Li O11 Air Mini vs. O11D Mini: All the specs compared

Back in 2018, Lian Li launched the O11 Air, a dual-chamber ATX case with a strong focus on airflow. Now the company has introduced a Mini version of it—one with a very strong resemblance to the incredibly popular O11 Dynamic Mini that launched last fall.

But the two cases belong to different lines of cases, each with subtle differences that add up. Given how modular these cases are, it can be hard to keep track of all those nuances. So to make it easier to decide which O11 is right for you, we’ve broken down the many specs and put them side by side. (For a full compilation of all the info, check out the chart at the bottom of this article.) Be sure to watch the video above too for a clearer visual idea of how components fit into each case.

Size

While the Air Mini and the Dynamic Mini appear to be about same size, the Air Mini is actually a little larger. At 400 x 288 x 384mm (15.7 x 11.3 x 15.1 inches), Lian Li’s new case is shorter and fatter than the Dynamic Mini, measures 420 x 269.5 x 380mm (16.5 x 10.6 x 14.96 inches).

Modularity

Willis Lai / IDG Both the O11 Air Mini and the O11 Dynamic Mini allow you to reconfigure the case to gain more room at the top for fans or a radiator. Pictured here: 5-slot mode on the O11D Mini (left) and 7-slot mode on the O11 Air Mini (right).

The Air Mini and the Dynamic Mini share a similar system of modularity that allows you to change the positioning of the motherboard and number of available expansion slots. But the level of modularity differs.

The Air Mini can do only two configurations: seven expansion slots or five expansion slots. The former supports the case’s full range of motherboard sizes, while the latter supports only micro ATX and mini ITX. The Dynamic Mini offers an additional mode, for a total of three options: seven expansion slots, five expansion slots, and three expansion slots.

Panel design

The Air Mini has a finer, tighter mesh cutout on three of its four removable panels. It comes with only one removable dust filter on the underside of the case. The Dynamic Mini has a wider mesh cutout on only two of its four removable panels, but each comes with removable dust filters with a finer mesh. Because these are different sizes, the panels are not interchangeable. The Air Mini’s right side panel also comes with a molded space for a finger grip while sliding it off.

Front I/O ports

The Air Mini and Dynamic Mini have the same front I/O ports. You get a power button, 3.5mm combo audio headset jack, one USB 3.1 Type-C, and two USB 3.0 Type-A.

Component support

Because the two cases are slightly different shapes, the motherboard sizes and fan support vary. Understanding the differences is easiest when the specs are laid out side by side, which we’ve done in the table below.

PCWorld

Component clearances

When pitting these two cases against each other, keeping track of how much room you have for various components can become dizzying. To make the comparison simpler, we’ve made a chart to help with the direct comparison—plus the video above to serve as a visual guide.

PCWorld

Included accessories

The Air Mini’s accessories box contains just the basics: a bag with a handful of zip ties and case screws, plus a single bracket for switching to a 5-slot configuration. As a case touted for water-cooling, the Dynamic Mini includes a few extras. Besides having more brackets for modular switch-ups (5-slot and 3-slot mode), it also comes with three water pump brackets for custom loops.

Colors

The Air Mini comes in black and white, while the Dynamic Mini is available in black, white, and snow white. The Air Mini’s white option is akin to the O11D Mini’s snow white, where all elements on the case are painted white. (The Dynamic Mini’s white variant has a silver strip on the front.)

Prices

The Air Mini costs $110 USD for the black version and $120 for the white, and both versions include three fans (two 140mm at the front and one 120mm at the rear). The Dynamic Mini runs $115 USD for the black, $120 for the white, and $130 for the Snow Edition. Outside of the United States, the MSRP for each variant is $10 less.

Full spec comparison chart

PCWorld